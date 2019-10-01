Chinese gov. official allegedly uses American colleges to commit visa fraud

(CAMPUS REFORM) – The U.S. government charged a Chinese government employee in September for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain U.S. visas for Chinese government employees, using a university to mask the alleged scam.

Zhongsan Liu runs the New York branch of the China Association for International Exchange of Personnel (CAIEP), according to the Justice Department press release. CAIEP is a Chinese government agency that focuses on recruiting U.S. academics, scientists, engineers etc. to work in China.

The 22-page complaint alleges that Liu worked to fraudulently obtain U.S. visas for multiple Chinese government employees. Officials allege that Liu directly worked with one of these employees to obtain a visa. Although the worker (identified in the complaint as CC-1) represented to the U.S. Government that she was entering the U.S. for the primary purpose of conducting research at an unnamed university in Georgia, her actual purpose consisted of performing full-time talent recruitment work at CAIEP.

The Wall Street Journal identified the University of Georgia as one of seven targets in the visa fraud.

