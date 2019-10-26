Christian woman fined for holding church service in home

A Russian woman is fighting a fine of about $155 in court in St. Petersburg, Russia, for allowing her church to hold a worship service at her home.

The Christian ministry Barnabas Fund said Olga Glamozdinova contends her rights to freedom of conscience and religious confession have been violated, and insists she has a right to determine how her property is used.

Her lawyer, Vladimir Riakhovsky, said such restrictions routinely are used to repress expressions of Christian faith in Russia, but a victory in court could have an impact on where Protestant churches are allowed to meet.

Riakhovsky said the case exposed a "legal ambiguity" that was being used to stifle freedom of conscience and religious associations.

The lawyer said, "The right of a religious organization to conduct worship services in residential buildings is explicitly provided by the federal law."

Two years ago, she allowed fellow church members to meet in her house in the town of Veselvi, Rostov Oblast, for a weekly event.

"She also registered the church at the house, which is built on land designated for 'private farming'. Nine months later, in September 2017, district officials fined her for 'use of the land for unintended purposes', a decision later upheld in two court hearings," Barnabas said.

The ministry said Christian leaders in the Russian port city of Novorossiysk are legally challenging the closure in July 2019 of a local Baptist church.

They call the shutdown a "flagrant violent" of the nation's 1997 religion law and constitution, and vow to take their case to the European Court of Human Rights if necessary.