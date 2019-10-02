Civil case over baby body-parts sales in court

The series of undercover videos in 2015 famously exposed the massive trade in baby body parts by Planned Parenthood and other abortion businesses.

Profits came from selling the parts to companies that resold them to researchers, with one executive notably explaining she was negotiating for higher prices because she wanted a Lamborghini.

On Tuesday, a trial will begin in a civil case brought by Planned Parenthood against the undercover journalists, David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt.

They represented themselves as being with the Center for Medical Progress when they spoke with abortionists at conventions, in restaurants and other venues.

Planned Parenthood charges the exposure of its body-parts trade caused harm and it wants $16 million in compensation.

Daleiden and Merritt are represented by different legal groups. Liberty Counsel, defending Merritt, said Planned Parenthood is trying to use the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations law, RICO, against the investigators.

But Liberty Counsel argues RICO doesn't apply in the case.

"The U.S. Supreme Court ruled several years ago that RICO cannot be used against pro-life picketers to silence free speech. Yet, that is the motive of Planned Parenthood in this case."

Liberty Counsel Chairman Mat Staver said the trial "will reveal the truth that Sandra Merritt did nothing wrong."

"In fact, the evidence will show that Planned Parenthood is abusing the law in a desperate attempt to hide its hideous business of selling baby body parts," he said. "The Supreme Court has ruled that RICO cannot be used to silence free speech and that is precisely what Planned Parenthood is seeking to accomplish."

The two face charges in a separate case for allegedly recording people in public places in violation of the state's privacy law. That case is expected to go to trial in a few weeks.

Daleiden is representing by the Thomas More Society. Troy Newman, president of Operation Rescue, has another legal team.

The trial could hear more than 60 witnesses and last weeks.

Defense counsel contends the civil action is in retaliation for the revelations in the videos.

The judge, William Orrick, is hoping to "keep a tight rein" on the proceedings.

Planned Parenthood claims the videos harmed its reputation and cost it additional security charges.

At the heart of the dispute is whether the recordings were made in locations that were private. California law forbids recording private conversations but does not forbid them when they are in public places, such as restaurants, where many of the videos were made.

That issue is integral to the criminal charges the pro-abortion activists in the state attorney general's office filed against the same defendants.

Orrick's impartiality has been questioned because he was on the board of a community group that worked with Planned Parenthood.

Many of the videos were recorded at the National Abortion Federation's 2014 and 2015 abortion convention and trade shows.

The video investigation resulted in the closing down of at least two companies that had been buying body parts from abortionists. The companies were forced to pay penalties of millions of dollars to the state of California. Congress also asked prosecutors to review whether there should be federal counts against the abortionists.

Here are two of the videos released by CMP:

One of the videos that has been suppressed by Orrick includes more information about the body-parts industry.

It was available only briefly online.

However, transcripts of comments by abortion executives have been preserved.

Lisa Harris, medical director for Planned Parenthood of Michigan: "Our stories don't really have a place in a lot of pro-choice discourse and rhetoric, right? The heads that get stuck that we can't get out. The hemorrhages that we manage."

Susan Robinson of Planned Parenthood of Mar Monte in San Jose, California: "The fetus is a tough little object and taking it apart, I mean taking it apart, on day one is very difficult.'

Talcott Camp, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union's Reproductive Health Freedom Project: "I'm like oh my god! I get it! When the skull is broken, that's really sharp. I get it, I understand why people are talking about getting that skull out, that calvarium."

Deborah Nucatola, senior director of medical services at Planned Parenthood Federation of America: "You know, sometimes she'll tell me she wants brain, and we'll, you know, leave the calvarium in 'til last, and then try to basically take it, or actually, you know, catch everything, and even keep it separate from the rest of the tissue so it doesn't get lost."

Uta Landy, founder of the Consortium of Abortion providers for Planned Parenthood: "An eyeball just fell down into my lap, and that is gross."

Her comment was followed by raucous laughter from the abortionists at the meeting of the National Abortion Federation.

In December 2015, the Senate Judiciary Committee and the House Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives referred the Planned Parenthood Federation of American and six regional affiliates to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation.

Operation Rescue noted little attention was given to the issue under President Obama, but after Donald Trump moved into office, the investigations "appeared to show signs of life."

See a CMP video about Planned Parenthood skirting federal law:

The "Lamborghini" executive:

Paying attention to who's in the room when infants are born alive:

Altering abortion procedures:

Selling body parts a "valid exchange":