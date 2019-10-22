College concerned with N-word, brings N-word-spewing rapper to campus

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Emory University, which has gotten its collective panties in a bunch over several professors’ use of the N-word — in academic context, mind you — will be bringing a rapper to campus for homecoming who uses the term quite liberally.

The school actually is trying to terminate one of those professors, Paul Zwier, for appealing a suspension after he used the term. Emory refuses to discuss any specifics about his case.

Another victim is a Native-American professor who noted in his class that whites once used the epithets “sand ni**er” and “red ni**er” against his people. Even though Prof. Robert Saunooke had apologized to the one student who said she was offended by his remarks, and despite his taking proactive steps to report what he said to the proper university officials himself, the president of the Black Law Student Association told him his use of the terms “was unnecessary and disruptive to the learning experience.”

