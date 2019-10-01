College Republicans' 'Keep America Great' mural 'vandalized'

(CAMPUS REFORM) – The University of Minnesota College Republicans chapter’s “Keep America Great” mural was “vandalized,” the group tells Campus Reform.

Every year, student organizations at UMN are allotted space on a bridge, which connects the two halves of the campus, to paint small murals. This year, the College Republicans chapter used its space to call out Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s controversial “some people did something quote,” along with President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election slogan, “Keep America Great,” and other phrases favoring Trump and his policies.

However, “within an hour and a half it was vandalized,” Brandon Prichard, a member of UMN College Republicans, told Campus Reform.

“Borders” is now seen crossed out inside of a circle on top of smeared black paint.

“While we are obviously upset about this situation, we are not surprised,” UMN CRs stated in an email obtained by Campus Reform. “This sort of thing happens every year, but what was special about this year was that they had the gall to do this in broad daylight in front of hundreds of people.”