Confused Biden blasts people 'clipping coupons in stock market,' promises to nix then double capital gains tax

Joe Setyon, The Western Journal By Joe Setyon, The Western Journal
Published October 15, 2019 at 9:27pm
Former Vice President Joe Biden bizarrely claimed during Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate that there are people "clipping coupons in a stock market."

Biden's remarks came during a discussion about the wealth tax plans proposed by two of his fellow candidates -- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

That specific gaffe came several seconds after he said he'd eliminate the capital gains tax, before correcting himself and saying he'd actually raise it.

"We have to start rewarding work, not just wealth," Biden said. "I would eliminate the capital gains tax."

He flip-flopped roughly half a second later.

"I would raise the capital gains tax to the highest rate of 39.5 percent. I would double it," he said.

Then, Biden made his "coupons" gaffe.

"Why in God's name should someone who's clipping coupons in the stock market make -- in fact, pay a lower tax rate than someone who in fact is, like I said, a schoolteacher and a firefighter," he said.

"It's ridiculous, and they pay a lower tax."

Watch below.

It's not entirely clear what Biden meant to say. It's possible he was trying to say that people who work in supermarkets should not pay a higher tax rate than people who work on the stock market.

Regardless, many commentators still took notice of his gaffe:

The Hill's Saagar Enjeti may have put it best:

"This Biden answer on taxes is literally incomprehensible," he tweeted.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

