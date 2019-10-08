Congressman: FISA report on 'spying on Trump' coming in 2 weeks

Have you noticed how the Democrats in recent days are harping constantly on impeachment for President Trump?

Their latest claim is that they must impeach him because he had a conversation with the president of Ukraine about possible corruption, after a whistleblower without first-hand knowledge of the conversation complained.

Could the attacks all be part of a move to defend themselves against what may be in the report of an investigation into the beginnings of the "Russian collusion"?

One congressman now has said those conclusions could be available in a week or two.

Those results from Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz could be very damaging for Democrats, as there is evidence that they created the claims in the Steele dossier, which was produced by a Democrat operative using Russian sources and in the pay of Democrats including Hillary Clinton.

Those claims were submitted to U.S. courts as evidence in order to obtain permission to send the U.S. intelligence agencies spying on the Trump campaign in 2016.

There are many who have said the best defense is a strong offense.

The Washington Examiner reported on Tuesday Rep. John Ratcliffe, a member of the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, said in an interview with Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures that's what he expects.

Anchor Maria Bartiromo asked about unreleased transcript material that GOP investigators have suggested was exculpatory evidence not given to the FISA court in applications targeting former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

"Well, if there is a transcript, I think everyone would agree, based on what you just said, if there is a transcript of what you just related, that absolutely should have been provided to the FISA court," Ratcliffe responded.

"And the good news is, we'll get a definitive answer from the inspector general when this report gets issued in the next week or two about whether or not that was done."

The Examiner explained the controversy over the "evidence" given to the nation's Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court by the Obama administration in pursuit of authority to send spies into the Trump campaign.

"The presentations to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court for the Page warrants have been roundly criticized by Republicans, especially the FBI's reliance on the dossier compiled by British ex-spy Christopher Steele, who was being paid by Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign and the Democratic National Committee through Fusion GPS via the Perkins Coie law firm. Republicans say the FBI did not verify the dossier before using it and that the bureau hid key facts from the court, while Democrats have defended the FBI's actions," the report said.

As early as last year Ratcliffe reported seeing classified documents about recorded conversations between FBI informants and former Trump campaign associate George Papdopoulos, and asked the president to declassify them.

He said that would "expose" the Obama Justice Department and FBI.

Ratcliffe said on Sunday he has "staked my credibility on this."

Horowitz completed his investigation only weeks ago, and his report is at the DOJ and FBI for classification review.

That will then be given to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, who has plans to do his own "deep dive" into the issue.

Also, U.S. Attorney John Durham's is doing his own review.

Lawyer Joe diGenova reported only weeks ago that it appears all four FISA warrants against onetime Trump aide Carter Page were obtained by the Obama administration illegally.

And WND has reported that the former top Justice Department official at the center of the anti-Trump dossier scandal, Bruce Ohr, had testified that the FBI was aware when it submitted the dossier as evidence to obtain a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign that the document's author was biased against Trump and that Ohr's wife worked for the company that produced it.

But those details were withheld from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court, which granted warrants to conduct surveillance on Trump campaign volunteer Carter Page.

That information comes from congressional sources with direct knowledge of the closed-door deposition who spoke to investigative reporter Sara Carter.

Republican House members who questioned Ohr, including Reps. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Darrell Issa of California, provided further information.

Meadows said Ohr confirmed in his interview that after the FBI terminated its relationship with dossier author Christopher Steele for leaking to the media, the bureau "privately reengaged with him and continued receiving his info."

"This was after suggesting to the American public they had cut Steele off," Meadows said in a tweet.

The FBI dropped Steele as a source in November 2016, but the Obama administration maintained contact with Steele by using Ohr as a back channel.

President Trump has suggested the scheming in the Obama administration went all the way to the highest authority in the White House then.