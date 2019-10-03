SECTIONS
Cop suspended after turning illegal alien over to ICE

'This is the 1st time we've had a lapse in judgment, and the officer is being punished'

Published October 2, 2019 at 11:56pm
(FOX NEWS) A Virginia police officer was suspended after allegedly turning over a suspected undocumented immigrant to federal authorities following a traffic accident last month.

The Fairfax County Police Department didn't identify the officer in a statement released Tuesday but said the incident occurred on Sept. 21 when an officer was dispatched to a car accident.

The officer discovered one of the drivers didn't have a Virginia driver's license and ran a check with the state Department of Motor Vehicles, police said. The check revealed the driver had a violation for failing to appear for a deportation hearing.

