Court to rule on whether Hillary can be questioned

Washington watchdog Judicial Watch's investigation into the scandal of Hillary Clinton's mishandling of classified information while she was secretary of state for Barack Obama might be coming to a close.

A federal judge is set to rule on whether the twice-failed Democratic presidential hopeful will be deposed in Judicial Watch's lawsuit.

The watchdog already has questioned former Clinton aides, and Judge Royce C. Lamberth has told Judicial Watch to "shake this tree" and see what can be uncovered.

The court already recently granted Judicial Watch additional discovery options into "whether Secretary Clinton's use of a private email server was intended to stymie FOIA; whether the State Department's intent to settle this case in late 2014 and early 2015 amounted to bad faith; and whether the State Department has adequately searched for records responsive to Judicial Watch's request."

The court has ruled that Clinton's unsecure email system was "one of the gravest modern offenses to government transparency."

"I'll tell you everything they've discovered in this period raises serious questions about what the hell the State Department's doing here," said Lamberth at the last hearing.

Previously, Clinton's former deputy chief of staff, Huma Abedin, while testifying whether Clinton understood federal records requirements applied to her emails, said Judicial Watch "would have to ask Mrs. Clinton."

"Hillary Clinton is now joking about her emails even as she seeks to avoid being questioned on this serious scandal," said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. "The court has found that this email use and cover-up are no joking matter."

Clinton's use of the email system had been characterized as a closely held secret while she was using it. But Judicial Watch said just days ago it had evidence the State Department knew of it as early as 2010.

Daniel Baer, an Obama State Department deputy assistant secretary of state, wrote to Michael Posner, then-assistant secretary of state, in 2010 about Clinton’s private email address.

He warned, "Be careful, you just gave the secretary's personal email address to a bunch of folks."

Baer noted she "guards it pretty closely."

But Clinton's email address was in an email sent to State Department officials about WikiLeaks.

"It appears the State Department produced this email in 2016 in redacted form, blacking out Clinton’s personal email address and the discussion about Clinton’s wanting to keep her email address closely guarded," Judicial Watch said.

Judicial Watch has been hunting evidence of the email scandal for several years. What it already has found: