'I was covered in deer organs': Deer gets launched through school-bus window

(WCVB) -- DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Students and a school bus driver were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after a vehicle struck a deer and launched it through the windshield of a school bus.

A photo from the scene shows the driver's side of the front windshield smashed out.

Dartmouth police spokesman Kyle Costa told South Coast Today the accident happened about 7:12 A.M. on Chase Road. "A car hit a deer and then the deer went from that car to the windshield of the bus," Costa said.

