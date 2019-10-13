SECTIONS
Cricket apocalypse: 'Plague' of insects invade major U.S. city

'What sanity remains is quickly being whittled away'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 13, 2019 at 6:32pm
(UPI) -- Experts said an influx of crickets that some San Antonio residents have called a "plague" resulted from "perfect" weather conditions that allowed the insects to thrive this year.

Residents said they first started noticing huge swarms of crickets gathering Tuesday in locations including the University of Texas at San Antonio.

One man tweeted a video of himself eating a fistful of crickets with a caption parodying a letter from someone involved in a disaster.

