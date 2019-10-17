SECTIONS
Cummings dead at 68

Was key resister to President Trump

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 17, 2019 at 9:24am
(Washington Examiner) House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings died early Thursday in Baltimore at the age of 68.

The Maryland Democrat, who was helping lead the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, died due to complications from long-standing health problems, according to the Associated Press. He has also led several other investigations into the president and frequently sparred with the administration.

Cummings, the son of a sharecropper, was born on Jan. 18, 1951, in Baltimore. He attended Howard University in Washington, D.C. The five-time congressman from Maryland's 7th district was first elected to the House in 1996. After several terms as ranking member, he became chairman of the oversight panel when Democrats took control of the House in January.

