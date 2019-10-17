SECTIONS
It's a deal! UK, EU reach agreement

But Johnson still has to sell it to parliament

Published October 17, 2019 at 9:59am
(Washington Examiner) The United Kingdom and the European Union have agreed to deal for splitting up, signaling a big breakthrough in the lead-up to Britain’s planned exit from the EU at the end of the month.

“We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment,” U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday.

Despite the apparent deal, Johnson must now get support from U.K lawmakers. He will put his new deal up for a vote Saturday.

