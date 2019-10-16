Dem lawmaker: Make Bible class 'mandatory' in public school

(FAITHWIRE) -- A newly proposed bill seeks to introduce Bible classes as standard across the state of Florida.

Under House Bill 341, Students would not be forced to take the class, but rather schools would be required to offer the course, which covers both the Old and New Testament, as part of the curriculum.

According to an official introduction laid out at the start of the bill, the new provision would require “each school district to offer specified courses relating to religion, Hebrew Scriptures, & Bible to certain students as elective courses,” along with ensuring “such courses be included in Course Code Directory.”

