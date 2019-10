(JTA) -- A Jewish man was slapped in the face and called a “dirty Jew” in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon. The Jewish man was attacked by a black male riding a bicycle. He crossed in front of the Jewish man on his bike, slapped him and said “you dirty Jew,” COL Live reported.

The Jewish man immediately reported the incident at a local police precinct.

