SECTIONS
Diversions U.S.
Print

Disney actress wins porn award for X-rated film

Looking to help adult company make its site safer

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 16, 2019 at 12:52am
Print

(PAGE SIX) -- Disney actress Bella Thorne accepted the Vision Award at Pornhub’s ceremony this weekend and announced that she’s helping the X-rated company to make the site safer.

“I am working with Pornhub to implement a change to their flagging system algorithm to ensure safety for everyone and everyone in our community,” Thorne said. “I’m literally so f–king excited.”

The adult film auteur explained that directing her skin flick “Her & Him” “opened my mind creatively and allowed me to really push the limits as an artist,” and allowed her to “be able to show the world a raw, new, fresh side of beauty … [that] was my end goal.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Disney actress wins porn award for X-rated film
Warren dodges questions on tax hikes at Dem debate
Teacher wears 'COLUMBUS WAS A MURDERER’ shirt
U.S. companies bowing to China: Make it hurt
MGM Resorts to sell Circus Circus for $825 million
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×