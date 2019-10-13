SECTIONS
Money U.S.
Print

DMV wants to charge motorists $15 fee for walking in door

For renewals that could have been completed online or by mail

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 13, 2019 at 6:28pm
Print

(PROVIDENCE JOURNAL) -- As if the time spent waiting to do business at the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles wasn't costly enough, the state agency wants Rhode Islanders to pay extra for the privilege.

A $15 "in-person" customer-service fee is one of the ideas the DMV is pitching to Gov. Gina Raimondo in its annual budget request.

Another is a $15 "late fee" that would hit motorists renewing a license or registration that has expired. Both fees, included in the DMV's plan for the year starting next July 1, would come on top of what customers have to pay to complete either transaction.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Orgy on yacht sinks Orban's Budapest power grip
Family seeks answers after police kill woman at home
Cricket apocalypse: 'Plague' of insects invade major U.S. city
DMV wants to charge motorists $15 fee for walking in door
Motorists use frozen wild boar to fake road crash
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×