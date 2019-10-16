Dog walker finds newborn baby alive in plastic bag on road

(FOX NEWS) -- Indiana police are investigating after a pedestrian walking a dog on Tuesday afternoon found an infant – still alive – inside a plastic bag along a road.

Officers with the Seymour Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of South Jackson Park Drive at around 4 p.m. after someone walking a dog noticed the baby just 20 yards from a road in Seymour’s southeast side, FOX59 reported.

The baby was transported to Schneck Medical Center, just over 60 miles south of Indianapolis, where medical staff determined the infant was not only alive but healthy.

