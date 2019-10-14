Dogs mirror their owner's stress, study finds

(STUDY FINDS) -- LINKOPING, Sweden — Is there anything quite like the bond between a dog and its caregiver? Canines usually become incredibly attached to their human companions, so much so that it feels like their entire world revolves around their owners. Now, a new study conducted at Linköping University in Sweden finds that dogs even take on the stress levels of their owners.

That’s right, if you’re feeling particularly stressed out, there is a good chance your pup is feeling the same way.

The study’s authors considered the possibility that the relationship works the other way; humans take on the stress levels of their dogs, but they do not believe this is the case.

