SECTIONS
Diversions Education Health
Print

Dogs mirror their owner's stress, study finds

Good chance your pup is feeling same way you do

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 13, 2019 at 9:40pm
Print

(STUDY FINDS) -- LINKOPING, Sweden — Is there anything quite like the bond between a dog and its caregiver? Canines usually become incredibly attached to their human companions, so much so that it feels like their entire world revolves around their owners. Now, a new study conducted at Linköping University in Sweden finds that dogs even take on the stress levels of their owners.

That’s right, if you’re feeling particularly stressed out, there is a good chance your pup is feeling the same way.

The study’s authors considered the possibility that the relationship works the other way; humans take on the stress levels of their dogs, but they do not believe this is the case.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×