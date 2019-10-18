Dow drops more than 200 points to end week

(CNBC) Stocks fell on Friday as Netflix led Big Tech shares lower while investors also grappled with weak overseas data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 210 points lower, or 0.8%, led down by Boeing and Johnson & Johnson. The S&P 500 pulled back 0.2% while the Nasdaq Composite declined by 0.7%.

Netflix shares dropped more than 5% and were the worst performers among “FANG” stocks. Facebook, meanwhile, slid 2.2% while Amazon fell 1.6%. Alphabet shares pulled back 0.4%.

Read the full story ›