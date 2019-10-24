SECTIONS
Money
Dow falls as 3M earnings offset Microsoft gains

'MSFT delivered strength across the board with no blemishes'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 24, 2019 at 4:02pm
(CNBC) The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Thursday as Wall Street slogged through the busiest day of the earnings season, with 3M’s results offsetting a strong report from Microsoft.

The 30-stock average dropped 11 points, or 0.04%. Shares of 3M fell 3.7%, shaving off 42 points from the Dow. Microsoft, meanwhile, climbed 1.8% but added just 17 points to the index.

3M cut its full-year earnings forecast, overshadowing stronger-than-expected results for the quarter. In turn, Microsoft rose as investors cheered earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations.

