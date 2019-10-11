SECTIONS
Driver flips car while trying to parallel park

'It does appear to be a strange accident'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 10, 2019 at 8:50pm
(CTV NEWS) A car flipped over and injured several pedestrians in a rollover crash Tuesday in downtown Vancouver.

Dash cam footage shows a black Honda Accord pull up and try to parallel park on Hornby Street, but the driver continues to accelerate while in reverse. The car mounts the curb and slams into the immigration office, flipping over and coming to rest on the sidewalk.

Two pedestrians were hurt in the crash and taken to hospital, according to Sgt. Aaron Roed with the Vancouver police department. The driver, an elderly woman, and her passenger were also taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

