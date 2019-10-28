Study: Driverless cars will worsen traffic congestion

(STUDY FINDS) -- ADELAIDE, Australia — Self-driving cars are supposedly the way of the future, with multiple companies announcing extensive and expensive initiatives in recent years aimed at testing the vehicles throughout cities all over the world. These autonomous vehicles are supposed to make our lives easier, but a new study conducted at the University of Adelaide in Australia finds that driverless cars could actually lead to more traffic congestion in major cities.

The reason why? Most riders won’t be willing to share their ride, the study shows, ultimately resulting in more cars on the road.

The research team used the city of Adelaide as a test model, and questioned over 500 local commuters. This population sample included a combination of those who typically travel to work via their own car, as well as individuals who usually use public transit.

Read the full story ›