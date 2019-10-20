SECTIONS
Elijah Cummings' wife expected to run for his House seat

Currently serves as Maryland Democratic Party chairwoman

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 19, 2019 at 11:48pm
(THE ROOT) Late congressman and civil rights activist Elijah Cummings’ grave isn’t even cold and there’s already news swirling about someone gunning for his House of Representatives seat.

It’s the nature of many businesses — especially politics — but the “who” tongues are wagging about is his younger, politically ambitious (and highly educated) widow.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is likely the successor to fill his congressional seat, according to a report from The Washington Examiner.

Read the full story ›

