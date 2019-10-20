Elijah Cummings' wife expected to run for his House seat

(THE ROOT) Late congressman and civil rights activist Elijah Cummings’ grave isn’t even cold and there’s already news swirling about someone gunning for his House of Representatives seat.

It’s the nature of many businesses — especially politics — but the “who” tongues are wagging about is his younger, politically ambitious (and highly educated) widow.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is likely the successor to fill his congressional seat, according to a report from The Washington Examiner.

