Elizabeth Warren caught lying about getting fired

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for years claimed she was Native American before a DNA test showed otherwise.

Just as the political damage from that controversy appeared to be behind her as she challenged Joe Biden in polling for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, a new claim is under scrutiny.

Warren has been claiming she was fired as a schoolteacher in 1971 because she was "visibly pregnant," but school records show she resigned.

The Washington Free Beacon reported the Riverdale Board of Education in New Jersey approved a second-year teaching contract for her, according to documents.

But Warren has been repeating that claim over and over on the campaign trail, as documented in a montage on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show.

The Beacon said it obtained the minutes of an April 21, 1971, Riverdale Board of Education meeting that show the board voted unanimously on a motion to extend Warren a "2nd year" contract for a two-days-per-week teaching job, similar to her job the previous year.

At a board meeting two months later, June 16, 1971, the minutes indicate Warren's resignation was "accepted with regret."

The contract approval, via the Free Beacon:

The resignation:

"Warren's claim that she was dismissed after her first year of teaching because she was pregnant has become a cornerstone of her stump speeches," the Free Beacon said. "She has used it to both explain her jump from teaching into the legal world as well as to showcase the difficulties that women face in the workplace. The principal of the school she worked at in the early 1970s, Warren has said, 'showed [her] the door' at the end of the school year because she was 'visibly pregnant.'"

The report noted that Warren's telling of the story hasn't been consistent. She said in a 2007 interview at the University of California-Berkeley she left the teaching job "after realizing the graduate school classes required for her to obtain a teaching certificate weren’t going to 'work out for [her].'"

She didn't mention being fired for being pregnant.

"I went back to graduate school and took a couple of courses in education and said, 'I don't think this is going to work out for me.' I was pregnant with my first baby, so I had a baby and stayed home for a couple of years, and I was really casting about, thinking, 'What am I going to do?' My husband's view of it was, 'Stay home. We have children, we'll have more children, you'll love this.' And I was very restless about it.'"

On the campaign trail, she's been stating: "By the end of the school year, I was pretty obviously pregnant. The principal did what I think a lot of principals did back then — wished me good luck, didn’t ask me back the next school year, and hired someone else for the job."

President Trump repeatedly has poked fun at her claim to be Native American, calling her "Pocahontas."