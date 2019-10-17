Warren deletes tweet boasting about Native American DNA

One of the most famous moments of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren's political career has been consigned to the dustbin of social media history, or so her campaign apparently hoped.

The website PJ Media, which was offering a tongue-in-cheek celebration of the one-year anniversary of the moment when the Massachusetts Democrat publicized her Native American ancestry, learned that the old tweet had been deleted off Warren's Twitter account, giving the story new life.

Fox News dug into the missing tweet, and found that not only tweets, but "Fact Squad" material on her campaign website and a video about her triumphant voyage of self-discovery had also disappeared in what appeared to be a coordinated effort to remove all of the material from public view.

Warren had long claimed she was part Native American, which led to President Donald Trump giving her the nickname "Pocahontas." Backed into a corner by the pressure of a looming presidential campaign, Warren submitted to a DNA test.

"My family (including Fox News-watchers) sat together and talked about what they think of [President Donald Trump’s] attacks on our heritage. And yes, a famous geneticist analyzed my DNA and concluded that it contains Native American ancestry," Warren tweeted last year in announcing the results.

However, what the test really meant was that Warren could be in the range of being 1/64 and 1/1024 Native American. That led to various Nation American nations denouncing Warren until she finally apologized for the entire DNA caper.

The removal of the test was largely not covered by the mainstream media, leading the group Accuracy in Media to call out news organizations, noting, "the media has remained silent on this stealth deletion campaign."

Many on Twitter chortled over the celebration of Warren's gaffe.

I guess she realized that no one was buying the "maybe 1/1024th" Native American was justification for her taking advantage of the designation at the expense of those who could have really benefited? Elizabeth Warren Scrubs DNA Test Video From Twitter https://t.co/9GnssdD2hO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 16, 2019

The real reason Cherokee Liz is scrubbing her video isn't just because of the laughable DNA test but mainly because of the claim in it that her parents had to "elope" because her father's family didn't want him marrying a squaw, which was recently debunkedhttps://t.co/V5E7A3Gglb — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 16, 2019

Happy Anniversary, Fauxcahontas! A year ago today, in a spectacular failure to placate the criticism that she lied about her heritage, Elizabeth Warren took a DNA test and we learned this gem: She was 1/1024th Native American. https://t.co/3wb4Fquvsj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 15, 2019

Even before the campaign's removal of the test brought it back to at least the edges of the political limelight, some voices were saying the episode should not fade away.

"I suppose people think that the controversy over Warren’s past claims of Native American ancestry has been put to bed, with Warren rising in the polls because she has plans for everything, including for Native Americans. But in fact, the controversy has not been put to bed, and it shouldn’t be," wrote Michael Brendan Dougherty in National Review.

"It points to Elizabeth Warren’s ambitions and lack of integrity, and forces us to ponder whether the rules really apply to those who would make them."

Dougherty also noted that the establishment media is not likely to lead any renewed focus on the incident.

"I predict that should she make it that far, everyone will just try to change the subject," he wrote.

