Environmentalists put the squeeze on Charmin

WND News Services
Published October 9, 2019 at 9:55pm
(CBS NEWS) -- Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble faces pressure from environmentalists to clean up its act.

More than 150 groups are pushing the maker of Charmin toiler paper and Bounty paper towels to use recycled materials in its products. Currently, neither of those products uses recycled paper, and about one-third of it is sourced from Canada's boreal forest — a large swath of virgin forest that rings the Arctic Circle and acts as a critical check on climate change.

"It's just unacceptable that a company like P&G is making toilet paper, a product that is used for seconds and flushed, from virgin pulp," said Shelley Vinyard, boreal corporate campaign manager for the Natural Resources Defense Council and one of several dozen protesters at P&G's annual shareholders meeting in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
Recently Posted

