Erdogan to meet with Pence, Pompeo

Reverses course after saying he would speak only with Trump

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 16, 2019 at 9:28am
(Fox News) Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday he will speak to Vice President Mike Pence and a U.S. delegation heading to Ankara over a potential cease-fire deal in Syria after apparently snubbing the group earlier in the morning.

The Turkish president initially appeared to indicate he would only speak to President Trump about the matter, but then reversed course and announced later that he would be talking to Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser Robert O'Brien after all.

The declaration came hours after Erdogan said his country’s ongoing military offensive against the Syrian Kurds could end “as of tonight” if their fighters leave a designated border area.

