Ethics lecturer exposed himself, threatened to fail student

(THE AGE) An ethics lecturer flashed his penis at a first-year student and threatened to fail another if she turned down his "predatory" advances.

Michael Montalto also tried to recruit 18 and 19-year-old students to have a threesome with him and his girlfriend, the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal found on Tuesday.

The tribunal ruled Mr Montalto exploited the power imbalance with his students at a university in Melbourne, which can't be named, between June and August 2014 when he was 24 years old.

