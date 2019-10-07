Even Dems condemn social-media news bias

Americans by significant numbers say social media companies have too much control over the delivery of news.

A new Pew Research poll found 53% of Democrats and 75% of Democrats agree think Facebook, Twitter and others have too much control. And 66% of Republicans and 49% of Democrats that it results in a worse mix of news.

The Pew report explained, "As heated debate continues over how social media sites can improve the quality of news on their platforms while enforcing rules fairly, most Americans are pessimistic about these efforts and are highly concerned about several issues when it comes to social media and news.

"Majorities say that social media companies have too much control over the news on their sites, and that the role social media companies play in delivering the news on their sites results in a worse mix of news for users."

The July survey queried 5,107 U.S. adults who are members of Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel.

"Almost all Americans – about nine-in-ten (88%) – recognize that social media companies have at least some control over the mix of news people see. And most Americans feel this is a problem: About six-in-ten (62%) say social media companies have too much control over the mix of news that people see on their sites, roughly four times as many as say that they don't have enough control (15%)," Pew said.

"The largest social media platforms control the content on their feeds using computer algorithms that rank and prioritize posts and other content tailored to the interests of each user. These sites allow users to customize these settings, though previous research has found that many Americans feel uncertain about why certain posts appear in their news feed on Facebook specifically. Social media companies have also been public about their efforts to fight both false information and fake accounts on their sites."

Nevertheless, 55% say that the role social media companies play in delivering the news on their sites results in a worse mix of news.

Pew also discovered a large majority of Americans believe that social media companies favor some news organizations over others.

"About eight-in-ten U.S. adults (82%) say social media sites treat some news organizations differently than others, about five times the share saying all news organizations are treated the same (16%)."

Pew points out that social media companies exert their influence by banning some news outlets and limiting others, and "using their monetization policies to discourage particular behaviors."

"Among those U.S. adults who say social media companies treat some news organizations differently than others, there is broad agreement that they favor three types: those that produce attention-grabbing articles (88%), those with a high number of social media followers (84%) and those whose coverage has a certain political stance (79%)."

Pew said, "Many people – including President Donald Trump – have voiced concerns about social media companies potentially censoring the news that people see, whether by hiding posts or by banning specific users.

"But in spite of the public discussion around potential censorship and efforts to monitor it, Americans are more concerned with the overall low quality of news available on social media sites. Of the seven issues asked about, about half of U.S. adults say that one-sided news (53%) and inaccurate news (51%) are very big problems when it comes to news on social media. Fewer say that censorship of the news (35%) or news organizations or personalities being banned (24%) are very big problems."

Americans also believe the news delivered to them leans to the Democratic side "ideologically."

"Nearly half of social media news consumers (48%) describe the posts about news they see there as liberal or very liberal. A much smaller share – 14% – say the news posts they see are conservative or very conservative, while 36% say the news they see is moderate."