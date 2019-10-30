SECTIONS
Education Health Money U.S.
Print

Family of boy killed in school fight sues for $100 million

'Horrific abuse while the administrators looked the other way'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 30, 2019 at 3:39pm
Print

(KABC) -- MORENO VALLEY, Calif. -- The family of a 13-year-old boy killed in a Moreno Valley school fight will file a wrongful death claim against the school district.

Diego Stolz died after two students allegedly beat him at Landmark Middle School. The vicious incident was captured on cell phone video. Those students are facing one count of voluntary manslaughter each.

Stolz's parents claim the school district has a long history of student altercations on its campus and failed to take bullying complaints made by the family seriously as well failed to enforce anti-bullying policies to protect its students.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







If you rest, you rust? Early retirement may kill your mind
From pagan spirits to Wonder Woman: History of Halloween costumes
Pastor who quit amid sex allegations starting new church
Church giving away free gasoline and food
Kamala Harris cutting campaign staff and spending
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×