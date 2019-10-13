Family seeks answers after police kill woman at home

(AP) -- FORT WORTH, Texas — A white police officer who killed a black woman inside her own home in Texas didn’t have time to perceive a threat before shooting her, an attorney for the woman’s family said.

“You didn’t hear the officer shout, ‘Gun, gun, gun,’” attorney Lee Merritt said after viewing video taken from a Fort Worth officer’s bodycam during Saturday’s shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, 28. “He didn’t have time to perceive a threat. That’s murder.”

Her family told KXAS television that Jefferson was watching her 8-year-old nephew when she was killed early Saturday while police checked on the home after a neighbor called a police non-emergency line to report that the front door was open.

