Fired conservative prof wins in court, but still can't return to class

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A conservative professor slated to return to the classroom this fall semester after successfully suing his employers for wrongly firing him has been blocked from campus as the college continues to file appeals against several court decisions in the educator’s favor.

Eric Thompson was fired in fall 2017 from his job as a sociology professor of 11 years at Moreno Valley College in Riverside, California.

It came after he faced three investigations from the school: one in 2014 after he led a debate in class on the nature-nurture aspect of same-sex attraction; another in 2015 after he led a classroom discussion on the Supreme Court case to legalize gay marriage; and a third after a student complained Thompson gave her a “D” because she is a lesbian, and he reached out to her via email to try and mend the issue, allegedly violating a no-contact order from administration.

Read the full story ›