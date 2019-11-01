SECTIONS
Education
Print

Fired: Principal said he couldn't confirm Holocaust as 'factual' event

'We are a public school and not all of our parents have the same beliefs'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 31, 2019 at 11:03pm
Print

(CNN) A former high school principal in Boca Raton, Florida, was fired on Wednesday as a result of emails he sent to a student's parent in April 2018 that appeared to cast doubt on the historical truth of the Holocaust.

The Palm Beach County School Board voted 5-2 to terminate William Latson's employment effective on November 21, according to records from the meeting posted online.

According to the district, there's "just cause" for firing the former principal, based on ethical misconduct and failure to carry out job responsibilities.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×