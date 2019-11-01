Fired: Principal said he couldn't confirm Holocaust as 'factual' event

(CNN) A former high school principal in Boca Raton, Florida, was fired on Wednesday as a result of emails he sent to a student's parent in April 2018 that appeared to cast doubt on the historical truth of the Holocaust.

The Palm Beach County School Board voted 5-2 to terminate William Latson's employment effective on November 21, according to records from the meeting posted online.

According to the district, there's "just cause" for firing the former principal, based on ethical misconduct and failure to carry out job responsibilities.

