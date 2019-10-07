SECTIONS
Faith U.S.
Print

Former Ethiopian orphan leads prayer for president, nation

'God, I believe that you gave him to us and he's gonna accomplish so much more'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 6, 2019 at 11:32pm
Print

(DAILY CALLER) As young black leaders gathered Friday in the White House for the Young Black Leadership Summit, one voice split the room asking for a moment to pray for President Donald Trump.

Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson shared video of what happened when the president brought the young woman to the podium. Mahalet, once an abandoned, impoverished orphan from Ethiopia, earned smiles and cheers from the president and the gathered crowd.

“I’m not really good with prayers or anything like that but I just want to say thank you, Mr. President, and I know we have a political warfare right now, but I strongly believe that it is a spiritual one as well,” Mahalet said to cheers from the crowd.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump rips reports of 2nd 'Deep State' whistleblower
Former Ethiopian orphan leads prayer for president, nation
Trump: Biden family 'paid off' by China, Ukraine
Lawmaker: Make gun-free zones liable if someone hurt
Hong Kong defies face mask ban as thousands take to streets
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×