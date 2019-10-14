SECTIONS
Fox News hosts mock Trump in ad meeting

'Contrary to the opinion of some people, he’s not our boss'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 14, 2019 at 12:16pm
(DAILY CALLER) -- A new report about the relationship between President Donald Trump and Fox News alleges that hosts Chris Wallace and Martha MacCallum criticized and mocked Trump during a closed-door meeting last month.

Fox News hosts Bret Baier, Chris Wallace, and Martha MacCallum attended an event in Manhattan to assure advertisers that “Trump doesn’t own” them, according to a piece published Sunday in the New York Times.

The Times report continues: “‘Contrary to the opinion of some people, he’s not our boss,’ Ms. MacCallum said, marveling at Mr. Trump’s criticism of Fox News for airing interviews with Democratic presidential candidates. ‘It is kind of shocking to hear that he really — that’s the way he thinks about how we should cover the election.’

WND News Services
