Frequent sex is best when trying to conceive: Fertility doctors give bad advice

(STUDY FINDS) -- ROCKVILLE, Md. — A long-standing belief by medical professionals when it comes to trying to have a baby may be incorrect, it seems. Two researchers from the Center for Reproductive Medicine of Shenjing Hospital in Shenyang, China say that abstaining from sex between conception efforts is unnecessary and could even worsen a women’s chances of becoming pregnant.

Research by Dr. Da Li and Dr. XiuXia Wang suggest that fertility clinic doctors could be giving men bad advice when they’re trying to conceive with their partners.

“For years, men have usually been advised to limit sexual activity to increase the chances of pregnancy,” said Dr. Li in a release by the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. “However, it’s time to change our minds.”

