(LONDON INDEPENDENT) Some of Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes have reportedly been stolen from a government building in India on the anniversary of his birth.

An urn was stolen overnight from the Bapu Bhawan memorial in the state of Madhya Pradesh, where they have been kept since 1948, according to local news site The Wire.

A poster bearing Gandhi’s face was also defaced, with the Hindi words for ”anti-national” scrawled across it.

