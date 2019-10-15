Giuliani's message to House Dems: Pound sand

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer, has confirmed he won't submit to a subpoena from House Democrats who have launched an impeachment inquiry based on the president's telephone conversation with the president of Ukraine.

The Gateway Pundit characterized Giuliani's response as telling "the Democrats to pound sand."

The subpoena was issued two weeks ago for documents related to Giuliani's efforts to get Ukraine to investigate Hunter and Joe Biden.

The three Democratic chairmen of the Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees demanded in a letter-subpoena that Giuliani hand over all text messages, phone records and communications related to an alleged "scheme" to press Ukraine to "interfere" in the 2020 presidential election.

The Hill reported Giuliani's attorney, Jon Sale, told the House Intelligence Committee in a letter that Giuliani would not comply with the subpoena, claiming it was invalid.

The Hill said Sale's letter described the subpoena as "overbroad, unduly burdensome, and seek[ing] documents beyond the scope of legitimate inquiry."

The letter also cited attorney-client privilege.

Democrats have claimed Trump pressured Ukraine, with the threat of withholding aid, to investigate Hunter Biden's profiting from a Ukrainian firm while his father Joe Biden was Obama's point man for Ukraine policy.

The White House contends a transcript of the phone call it released shows there was no quid pro quo.