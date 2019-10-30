GOP promises to call Schiff as 'witness' about impeachment

A House Republican leader is promising House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., will be called as a fact witness should the Democrats' pursuit of the impeachment of President Trump continue.

"And then we'll really see him squirm," said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., in an interview Tuesday night on Fox Business Network's "Lou Dobbs Tonight," reported BizPacReview.

Gaetz was responding to the Democrats' "secret impeachment proceedings taking place in the basement of the U.S. Capitol," the report said.

The congressman said they are "totally antithetical to our constitutional principles."

"The one mistake they've made – and I don't know if they know this yet – Adam Schiff has now made himself a fact witness and we intend to call him [as a witness] in the Judiciary Committee," Gaetz said.

"He said he's like the Ken Starr, he's the independent counsel," Gaetz said. "Well, if that's true and he's able to do this secretive investigation, then we have not only a right but an obligation to call Adam Schiff as a witness and [Rep.] Doug Collins said that's precisely what we are going to do in the House Judiciary Committee."

Republicans have accused Schiff, among other things, of deposing witnesses in secret, coaching witnesses, preventing Republicans from asking questions and leaking selective testimony to friendly media.

After the failure of the Democrats' accusations of collusion and obstruction of justice, they are focused on the complaint of an anonymous whistleblower. The whistleblower, reportedly a CIA official, claims Trump withheld aid to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a July 25 phone call to investigate allegations of collusion between the Democrats and Ukraine during the 2016 election and the business dealings of Hunter Biden in Ukraine while his father was Obama's policy pointman for the country. The White House contends a transcript of the call refutes the claim of a quid pro quo. And it argues the aid was delivered and Ukrainian officials insist they were not pressured.

The whistleblower, according to the intelligence community inspector general, has an anti-Trump bias along with ties to Joe Biden. The IG, Michael Atkinson, has testified that the whistleblower did not disclose to him his or her contact with Schiff's House Intelligence Committee staff prior to filing the complaint.

Gaetz said he's troubled by the fact that Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed during the Russia probe that Trump was a Russian asset.

"They said they had more than circumstantial evidence that he engaged in a criminal conspiracy with Russia," Gaetz said.

But that claim was debunked by the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Now, regarding Ukraine, Gaetz said, they're "saying this is impeachable conduct before the first witness has spoken the first word out in public."