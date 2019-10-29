SECTIONS
Front Page
Print

Grandfather of little girl who fell on cruise ship charged

2-year-old fell through window of play area

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 29, 2019 at 9:31am
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- A man who police say dropped his young granddaughter from the 11th floor of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico in July has been accused of negligent homicide.

A judge in Puerto Rico on Monday ordered the arrest of Salvatore Anello after prosecutors submitted evidence and said the 2-year-old girl fell when he raised her up to an open window.

An attorney for the family has said Chloe Wiegand asked her grandfather to lift her up so she could bang on the glass in a children's play area. He blamed the cruise ship company for leaving the window inexplicably open.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Movie theater evacuated after audience member shouts 'allahu akbar'
Grandfather of little girl who fell on cruise ship charged
Ken Starr: History will judge Dems harshly for impeachment
Biden refused communion by priest
11-year-old girl stabs teacher at school
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×