Groups threaten to sue U. of California over SAT, ACT use

(KOMO) A coalition of California students and community groups is threatening to sue the University of California system unless it drops the SAT and ACT exams from its admissions requirements, arguing that the tests favor wealthy, white students at the expense of poorer black and Hispanic students.

Lawyers representing three students, the Compton Unified School District and several other organizations sent a letter to the system Tuesday threatening to file a lawsuit if it doesn't end an admissions policy requiring applicants to submit standardized test scores among other documents. The coalition says it's giving the system 10 business days to act, or it will file a state lawsuit alleging discrimination based on race, wealth and disability.

Read the full story ›