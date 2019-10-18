Gun battles erupt in Mexican city after arrest of El Chapo's son

(LONDON GUARDIAN) Intense fighting has erupted in the Mexican city of Culiacán, where masked gunmen threw up burning barricades and traded gunfire with security forces after the arrest of one of the sons of the jailed former leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Images shared on social media showed trucks with mounted heavy machine guns patrolling the city streets. Another clip showed a gunman with an assault rifle shooting at an unknown target against a soundtrack of continuous gunfire.

Local media also reported that at least one of the main roads out of the city towards the port of Mazatlán was blocked by a barricade of burning trucks, while others were closed by the army.

