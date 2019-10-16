Harvard: Masculinity and testosterone not 'connected'

(COLLEGE FIX) -- Last week we learned that the University of California instructs staff in the Office of the President that “female” and “woman” are “not necessarily linked” as concepts.

This week we learned that Harvard University insists, without a modifier such as “necessarily,” that masculinity and testosterone are not “connected.”

Harvard University Press International is promoting one of its new books, co-authored by Brooklyn College cultural anthropologist Katrina Karkazis. She’s also a senior research fellow with the Global Health Justice Partnership at Yale University.

Read the full story ›