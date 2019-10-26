SECTIONS
High school girl suspended for posting photo taken with gun

'She didn't break any laws. She didn't break any rules, and what she did was completely within her rights'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 25, 2019 at 10:30pm
(PLURALIST) A Colorado high school suspended a teen student in mid-October because she posted a photo to social media showing her holding a gun.

Endeavor Academy, located in Centennial, told Fox 31 their decision to suspend 17-year-old Alexandria Keyes for five days stemmed from concerns over “safety.”

Two weeks ago, Keyes posted a photo to Snapchat in which she and her brother, a U.S. Army veteran, are holding guns and flipping off the camera. A Confederate flag is visible in the background.

Keyes said the explicit gesture was meant as a message to the enemy her brother fought during his time in the Army.

