Hillary: Being married to Bill like parenting a transgender

(Washington Examiner) Hillary Clinton talked about her decision to stay in her marriage with Bill Clinton when he was president, saying it was not easy and comparable to a family having to deal with a girl telling their parents she is really a boy.

"You know, for some people that I’ve known the right thing was take your kids and go, clean out your bank accounts, don’t look back. For other people, you know, get into a negotiation and figure out whether you want to stay," Clinton said when asked on ABC's The View about her saying in a recent interview that her "gutsiest" decision was to stay married to Bill. "In my case, after really hard, hard thinking about it, counseling, praying, all the things that I did and that we went through, I just decided it was the right decision for me but that doesn’t mean it was an easy decision. It was a really hard decision."

Clinton, 71, then continued by comparing her hard decision to parents deciding how to act when their kids tell them they are transgender.

