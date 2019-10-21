SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Does Hillary's attack on Tulsi mean another run?

Liz Peek looks at chances 3rd time will be the charm for Clinton

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 21, 2019 at 6:46pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Just when you thought the Democratic primary race could not get any nuttier (Bill de Blasio’s hapless quest sets a high bar), along comes Hillary Clinton accusing Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of being a Russian agent. Or, words to that effect.

More accurately, in a podcast hosted by former Obama apparatchik David Plouffe, Clinton said candidate Gabbard is “the favorite of the Russians” and suggested Moscow was supporting her bid through fake social media postings.

Since Gabbard is only polling at 1.2 percent, according to the Real Clear Politics average, Russia doesn’t seem to be helping much. More important, there is zero evidence that any such meddling has occurred.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Does Hillary's attack on Tulsi mean another run?
Ilhan Omar 'living double life with married aide'
'Jesus stopped me from a shooting rampage'
Trump 'fully prepared' for military action against Turkey, Pompeo says
Nazi concentration-camp guard, 93: Killings 'haunt' me
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×