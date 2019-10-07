SECTIONS
Hong Kong defies face mask ban as thousands take to streets

'We don't have any other method to protect ourselves'

October 6, 2019
(CBS NEWS) In direct defiance of the Hong Kong government's new emergency ban on face masks, tens of thousands of residents in this embattled city took to the streets to protest in heavy rain Sunday with their faces covered.

Anti-government demonstrators from all walks of life, including families, youth and the elderly, snaked a familiar, historic — and today, unauthorized — path of protest from Victoria Park in the shopping district of Causeway Bay westward to the international finance district of Central.

With umbrellas in hand, many wore blue surgical masks, while others donned black masks, Guy Fawkes masks and even paper bags.

