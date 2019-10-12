Hong Kong lawmaker calls Apple an 'accomplice for Chinese censorship'

(BUSINESS INSIDER) A Hong Kong lawmaker has warned Apple from becoming an "accomplice for Chinese censorship and oppression", and expressed disappointment in the firm for banning a map app that helped Hong Kong protesters track police presence.

Charles Mok, who represents the Information Technology functional constituency on the Hong Kong Legislative Council, made the comments in an open letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Mok's letter focused on Apple's recent decision to remove an app called HKmap.live, which allows its users to track Hong Kong police presence.

