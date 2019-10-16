SECTIONS
'Out of a horror movie': 300 birds ram NASCAR Hall of Fame

Some got up and tried 'killing themselves again'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 16, 2019 at 2:09pm
(CHARLOTTE OBSERVER) -- In a bizarre scene straight out of a horror movie, hundreds of birds flew into the NASCAR Hall of Fame Tuesday night in Charlotte and crashed to the sidewalk, Carolina Waterfowl Rescue said.

The nonprofit said it received a call about 11 p.m. from someone reporting birds by the dozens were dying as they dived straight at the building’s windows.

It counted 310 chimney swifts, a third of which were dead when rescuers arrived, the agency said.

